Clashes nudge Malda Trinamul Congress to tone down protests after Murshidabad violence

The violence that sparked in Murshidabad last week during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act has prompted the Trinamul leadership of neighbouring Malda to keep agitations low-key to avoid a similar flare-up.

TMC sources in Malda said that there were plans to organise marches and public meetings to drum up support in favour of the party that is critical of the new Act.

“But right now, it would not be wise to hold large rallies or gatherings. Some disruptive forces might take advantage of such events to trigger tension afresh,” said Sabina Yeasmin, a minister of state and a TMC MLA from Malda.

According to her, they were apprising people about the new Act through smaller programmes.

“We are now addressing people to build opinion against the Act through smaller programmes like manab bandhan (human chain), while disseminating the message of peace and amity,” she added.

In Malda, the minority population is over 50 per cent.

Abdur Rahim Boxi, the district Trinamool president, also confirmed the party’s new approach.

“We had planned a large gathering in Chanchal to protest against the Act. However, we called it off as we don’t want the situation to spin out of control during such protests,” said Boxi.

MP faces protests

Isha Khan Choudhury, the Congress MP of Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha seat that comprises the troubled Samserganj Assembly constituency of Murshidabad, faced protests on Tuesday when he went to a Malda school where people hit by violence had sought refuge after fleeing their homes.

Isha went to the Parlalpur High School in Kaliachak - III block, where many families, mostly from the Dhulian municipal area of Murshidabad, are currently staying. He was met with “go back” slogans.

“We don’t want him here. What has he done to save us, our houses, shops and other belongings?” said a protester.

A visibly disheartened Isha termed it as a politically motivated attempt to prevent him from reaching out to the affected residents.

“Those who have taken shelter here did not protest. But a mob that had gathered near the school’s gate shouted slogans with political motives to prevent me. They might be BJP supporters,” said the Congress MP.

Khagen Murmu, the BJP MP of Malda Uttar, however, had a smooth entry to the school where he spoke to the victims and promised them assistance.

Later, the BJP MP claimed that the situation in Dhulian was not congenial for the displaced families.

“The police are trying to prove that the situation has returned to normal, but the reality is different. People are still being threatened in Dhulian. We will provide every support to those victimised in the unrest,” said Murmu.