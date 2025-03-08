Citu protests tea bonus woes in Darjeeling hills, agitative protesters raise concerns

The Darjeeling Zila Chia Kaman Mazdoor Union (DZCKMU), affiliated to the CPM's labour arm Citu, protested at the office of the joint labour commissioner of north Bengal at Dagapur in Siliguri on Friday, highlighting the workers' bonus woes at tea estates in the Darjeeling hills.

They alleged the state was not doing enough to exert pressure on tea companies to disburse 20 per cent bonus, leading to an impasse in some gardens that manufacture the world-famous Darjeeling brew.

In the hills, 87 tea estates make Darjeeling Tea.

Saman Pathak, the DZCKMU president, said as tea planters and trade unions could not reach a consensus on the rate of bonus ahead of Durga Puja, the labour department issued an advisory that workers would receive bonus at the rate of 16 per cent of their annual pay then and 4 per cent after the festive season.

“Most hill gardens have not yet paid the 4 per cent bonus. That is why workers of these gardens have not begun work. The state government should immediately intervene to end the stalemate,” said Pathak.

In Darjeeling hills, plucking of the first flush tea, the most premium brew that fetches the best prices globally, started on February 27. Because of the ongoing stalemate, production couldn't start in most gardens.

On Wednesday, tea estates Nagri Farm and Singbuli closed down for this reason.

“On November 16 last year, state labour minister (Moloy Ghatak) had asserted at a tripartite meeting in Siliguri that the remaining bonus sum would be paid within a fortnight. It has not been paid so far in many hill tea estates,” Pathak, also the Darjeeling district CPM secretary, said.

According to him, 12 tea estates are closed in the hills right now.

Bimal Gurung, the president of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, however, said not joining duties for first flush production "is not wise".

“Production and sale of first flush is a major economic boost for the Darjeeling Tea industry. It decides the production pattern and future of the tea estates for the remaining season,” said Gurung in Mirik on Friday.

“In such a context, the (workers') decision of not joining the duties for plucking and production of the first flush tea by a section of workers is not wise. They should give it a second thought,” he said.