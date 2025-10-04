Calcutta High Court allows BJP-backed rally over rain deaths amid Durga Puja carnival on October 5

The Calcutta High Court granted permission to a BJP-backed organisation to hold a protest rally on Sunday over 12 rain-related deaths in and around the city last month.

The Kolkata Police had refused permission to Khola Hawa, stating that the rally was coinciding with the Durga Puja carnival organised by the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a petition by the organisation, a vacation bench of Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury directed the police to grant permission to Khola Hawa to hold the protest rally at the Dorina Crossing.

The court, however, directed that the rally will comprise no more than 3,000 people and be held between 2 pm and 5 pm, instead of beginning at 4 pm as proposed by the petitioner.

Justice Chowdhury also stated that necessary modifications should be made to the route of the rally to avoid inconvenience to the immersion processions as well as the tableaux attending the carnival.

The petitioner's lawyer stated before the court on Friday that the Durga Puja carnival cannot be a reason for rejecting the permission.

He said the court had earlier allowed a demonstration by a doctors' forum to protest the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year.

Opposing the prayer, the state's lawyer submitted that granting permission to the rally may cause inconvenience to the police and create law and order problems.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.