BSF foils firearms and ammunition smuggling at India-Bangladesh border, arrests two

The Border Security Force (BSF) posted at the India-Bangladesh border in north Bengal have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian tout and also seized firearms and ammunition in the past 48 hours.

Mohammad Salim, 20, a resident of the Naogaon district of Bangladesh, was nabbed from Kodaripar in Malda district, early on Wednesday morning while he was trying to smuggle cattle into Bangladesh from India.

The BSF also recovered two cattle heads. Later, Salim was handed over to the

local police.

At the India-Bangladesh border at Nawada, which is under the jursidiction of the Kaliachak police station of the district, the BSF foiled an attempt to smuggle firearms and ammunition to Bangladesh.

At around 7pm, the BSF personnel spotted two people heading towards the international border from the Indian side.

They raised an alert and gave them a chase. This caused the duo to panic and flee

the spot.

BSF personnel initiated a search operation and found a bag. “There were three pistols, six magazines, and 13 rounds of live ammunition in it.We suspect they wanted to smuggle these items to Bangladesh,” said an official of BSF.

In North Dinajpur, BSF troops nabbed a Bangladeshi,from the Thakurgaon district of Bangladesh, and Md Dulal, an Indian tout from Chainagar, North Dinajpur.

The Bangladeshi, whose name is being withheld by the BSF, was allegedly trying to enter India illegally with Dulal’s help.

They recovered some cell phones, Bangladeshi currency, and identity cards from

the duo.

They have been handed over to the Hemtabad police station.