regular-article-logo Thursday, 21 August 2025

Brown sugar worth Rs 80 lakh seized in Malda, five arrested in police raids

Five people, including a woman, were nabbed with the contraband in Malda on Tuesday

Our Correspondent Published 21.08.25, 11:11 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Englishbazar police and the special task force (STF) of the state police recovered brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) worth around 80 lakh in all from two locations of the district on Tuesday night.

Five persons have been arrested, three by the STF and two by Englishbazar police. The police have registered cases under the NDPS Act against all five.

The STF team nabbed a trio, including a woman, for peddling 598 grams of brown sugar, the cost of which is estimated to be around 60 lakh, from the Gour Malda station area on Tuesday night.

Jhoru Singh, aka Ganesh, and Tajbira Khatun of Naxalbari in Darjeeling, and Misbahul Hossain of Sahabazpur in Kaliachak police station limits, were arrested and handed over to the Englishbazar police station.

In a separate drive, a team from Englishbazar police station arrested two persons from Bihar with 202 grams of brown sugar estimated to worth around 20 lakh from Rathbari, a prominent crossing in Malda town.

The duo were Ramesh Kumar Shah from Purnia and Md Alauddin from Araria districts.

Two-wheeler mishap

A youth riding a two-wheeler suffered injuries when the vehicle lost control and slipped on Calcutta's AJC Bose Road Flyover on Wednesday morning, police said. Tamal Banerjee, 24, a resident of Vivekananda Sarani in Dum Dum, has been admitted to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

Building fire

A fire broke out in a ground floor room of a three-storey building on Russa Road in south Calcutta late on Tuesday, police said. No one was injured.

