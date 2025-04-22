Bratya Basu backs sacked teachers, urges restraint as Bengal moves Supreme Court for review

Apr 22 (PTI) government was firmly with the school teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order, assuring them of all possible assistance.

Addressing a press conference, Basu urged the agitating teachers to refrain from any actions that may weaken the review petition the state government was planning to file before the apex court.

"The state government stands with the agitating teachers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured all sorts of help. We are working in the interest of those who lost their jobs and will continue to do so," he told reporters.

"We are filing a review petition. So, I request the agitating teachers not to act in any way that may weaken our petition, violate the Supreme Court's order, or result in contempt of court by them or us," he added.

On April 3, the top court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in the state-run and aided schools, calling the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

Over 2,000 teachers who lost their jobs as the result of the order started a sit-in outside the office of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in Salt Lake on Monday evening, demanding that it has to publish the list of candidates who were recruited on the basis of merit and those who got appointment by paying bribes.

