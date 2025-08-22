BPO firm launches centre in Siliguri

Fusion CX, a company that provides customer experience and BPO solutions, opened a new centre in Siliguri on Thursday.

Bengal minister of IT and electronics Babul Supriyo inaugurated the facility at Paribahan Nagar in the presence of Pankaj Dhanuka and Kishore Saraogi, the co-founders of Fusion CX.

Fusion CX, which was founded in 2004, has its headquarters in Calcutta and Atlanta, USA. It has around 20,000 employees in around 40 centres located in 15 countries.

“With its unique blend of talent, connectivity and academic depth, Siliguri gives us the momentum to scale rapidly and deliver world-class solutions in customer experience, data services and outsourcing,” Saraogi, the managing director and the COO of Fusion CX, said in a statement.

A source said that the company launched a 1,000-seat centre for three shifts (3,000 seats in shifts) in Siliguri. Spread over 54,000sqft, it will be a hub for e-commerce and retail support.

"The expansion has strengthened Fusion CX’s presence in India and highlights Siliguri's growing role as an IT hub,” said the source. “The company delivers support to clients in telecom, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), healthcare, retail and hi-tech."