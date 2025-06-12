'Book Thief Library' to create young readers as Darjeeling teacher opens free book hubs

Srijana Subba, a schoolteacher based in the Darjeeling hills, would be happy if any youngster in the mountains plays Liesel, a girl and the principal character in The Book Thief, a book penned by Markus Zusak in the background of the second world war.

Liesel was a voracious reader, often stealing books to read. Subba, a bibliophile, has taken the task of encouraging people, especially youngsters who are busy with cellphones these days, to develop the habit of reading books.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident of the Nagri Farm tea estate in Darjeeling, she has opened a “Book Thief Library” in her garage where anybody can come and take books for reading.

“I got the inspiration from the Australian author and his book, where the protagonist’s life changes after stealing a book. I have started opening libraries where no one has to follow any rules and is free to pick any book. The idea is to encourage them to develop a habit of reading,” Subba, who is in her mid-forties, said.

A teacher of the Pokhriabong Girls Higher Secondary School, Subba has a library with over 500 books.

“I don’t mind if anyone takes away a book and doesn’t return it. The same person can come and take another book from the library. All I want is that people should read books, instead of remaining glued to their cellphones,” she said.

To take the initiative forward, the teacher has also asked her friends and acquaintances to donate books so that she can increase the inventory.

After opening the library at the garage in her home, Subba set up similar open libraries at Tukrey, a village in the Mirik subdivision, on Sungma tea estate in Darjeeling, and on the Avon Grove tea estate in the Pullbazar area of Darjeeling district.

“Local youths have come forward to help me. For example, in Pullbazar, they arranged shelves and helped me set up the library in a portion of a local community hall. I want to open more such libraries across the hills to develop the reading habit among people,” Subba, who herself has penned 10 books, said.

Her initiative has drawn appreciation from different quarters.

Abhishake Gurung, a youth who runs a homestay at Pullbazar, said Subba “surprised” them with her plan.

“No one has come up with such an initiative earlier, and we immediately solicited all help for her. I, too, have a small library in my place and always wanted to make it freely accessible to people, particularly the younger generation,” said Gurung.