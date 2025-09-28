Bonus in tranches angers tea workers, protest spreads to two more estates

Protests by workers demanding bonus at the rate of 20 per cent of their annual wages as advised by the state labour department have led to an impasse in two more tea estates in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts.

In Chinchula, a tea estate in the Kalchini block of Alipurduar, the management has abandoned the garden without paying bonus.

On the other hand, the manager of Nagaisuree, located in Jalpaiguri’s Matiali block, left the garden because of the protests and fell ill.

Sources said that over the past few days, workers in Chinchula were protesting in demand of bonus at 20 per cent rate at one go, but the management proposed paying in two installments of 17 and 3 per cent.

There are 1,350 workers in the garden. Last Monday, a section of workers confined the manager in his chamber. Eventually, the police rescued him.

On Friday evening, the manager, assistant manager and some other managerial employees left the garden.

As the news spread on Saturday, around 500 workers reached Kalchini Chowpathi, a prominent crossing in Kalchini, and staged a road blockade, alleging that the management abandoned the garden without paying bonus.

“We are aware of the situation in Chinchula. So far, we have not received any written intimation from the management,” said Gopal Biswas, the deputy labour commissioner of Alipurduar.

In Nagaisuree, the 1,100-odd workers of the garden refused to receive bonus in three installments. “The management agreed to pay bonus at 20 per cent rate, but proposed it would be paid in three installments. Workers refused the proposal and launched protests,” said a source.

On Friday evening, a group of workers raised a blockade on Matiali-Chalsa Road on the issue. The blockade continued till 2am on Saturday, after which workers

voluntarily dispersed.

Kristen Kheria, a trade union leader, alleged the manager left the garden without informing. “Unfortunately, workers are being deprived of bonus. We will continue with our protests till the demand is met. We have organised a march,” said Kheria.

Management representatives, however, said the manager had fallen ill due to protests and was under treatment in Siliguri. “We have held a round of talks with workers. Tomorrow (Sunday) we will disburse the first installment of bonus (10 per cent). The manager is likely to be present,” said a representative.