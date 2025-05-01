Bongaon police arrest two for attempt to incite communal tension with Pakistan flag

The Bongaon police have arrested two men for allegedly trying to incite communal tension by placing a Pakistani national flag on the wall of a public toilet next to a railway station in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district.

The flag was spotted late on Wednesday near Akaipur station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Gopalnagar police station.

Police said the accused had also planned to write inflammatory slogans such as "Hindustan Murdabad" and "Pakistan Zindabad" on the wall to provoke unrest in the area.

Yesterday night, a Pakistani National flag was found to be pasted on the walls of a washroom beside Akaipur railway station under Gopalnagar PS. Investigation revealed that this was wilfully done by 1. Chandan Malakar (30) and 2. Progyajit Mondal (45), both local residents and… — SP BONGAON PD (@SP_Bongaon_PD) May 1, 2025

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chandan Malakar, 30, and Progyajit Mondal, 45. Both are residents of the area and are said to be active members of Sanatani Ekta Manch as well as a political party, according to the police.

In a post shared on X on Thursday, Bongaon police said the act was deliberate and aimed at disturbing communal harmony. The duo, police said, have confessed to the act.

“This was wilfully done to trigger communal disturbances,” the post read. “We shall spare no efforts to bring to book those who are hatching such conspiracies.”

A case has been registered against the two men and they have been taken into custody. Police have said investigation is underway and that strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in attempts to disrupt peace.

A senior officer said the law will take its course against those trying to exploit religious sentiments and destabilise the atmosphere.