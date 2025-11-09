BLO dies during SIR drive in East Bardhaman, family blames work pressure for brain stroke

A booth-level officer (BLO) in East Burdwan has died allegedly due to a brain stroke brought on by relentless work pressure during the ongoing voter enumeration drive.

The deceased, identified as Namita Hansda, was an Anganwadi worker and had been assigned as the BLO for Booth No. 278 in Chak Balarampur, Memari.

On Saturday night, while on duty, Namita reportedly collapsed after suffering a brain stroke. She was rushed to the Kalna Subdivisional Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Her husband, Madhab Hansda, alleged that she had been under severe stress because of mounting workload.

“Every day, she was being told to distribute more enumeration forms. She worked late into the night under immense pressure. She collapsed while working on Saturday,” he said.

According to reports, District Magistrate Ayesha Rani confirmed that a report had been sought on the incident.

“Those who are unwell are excused from BLO duty. We are looking into the matter,” she said.

The Election Commission is currently overseeing the distribution of SIR-related enumeration forms, a process that continues until December 4.

BLOs are required to visit households to update voter information based on the 2002 electoral roll. The revised data will be compiled and published as the preliminary draft electoral roll on December 9.