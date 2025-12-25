Become contestant from Kabir's party, face state job axe

A woman civic volunteer in Malda, recently named as a prospective candidate of the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) in the 2026 Assembly polls, alleged that she was suspended from service on political grounds.

The JUP, a newly floated political party by suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir, nominated Mustara Bibi, the civic volunteer, as its prospective candidate from the Baishnabnagar Assembly constituency of Malda.

Her name was announced on December 22 coinciding with Kabir's announcement of his party. On the same day, Mustara was suspended from her job.

In 2021, Trinamool had wrested the seat from the BJP.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mustara said she had no regrets over losing her civic volunteer position.

“I have no regret about being dropped from service. I am ready to contest the election for the JUP, and I am confident of winning the Assembly seat,” she said.

Originally a resident of Kaleswar in Birbhum, Mustara currently resides with her husband, Kurban Ansari, in the Binnagar-I panchayat of the Baishnabnagar Assembly seat.

Her husband heads a voluntary organisation. Kurban was earlier known as a Trinamool worker, although he later became politically inactive.

Mustara alleged that her suspension was linked to her political association with the JUP.

“I believe I was suspended because I was nominated as a JUP candidate. I do not wish to return to the service,” she said.

Avijit Banerjee, the superintendent of police of Malda, denied commenting on the issue.

Police sources, however, claimed she was irregular in her duties. “Also, a civic volunteer cannot get directly involved in political activities, as has happened in this case,” said a source.

District Trinamool leaders denied allegations of political vendetta while commenting on the issue.

“Kabir is an eccentric politician. Candidates of his newly formed party will secure fewer votes than NOTA,” Ashis Kundu, Trinamool spokesperson in the district, remarked.

The BJP, too, downplayed the political significance of the JUP. “JUP is indirectly trying to help Trinamool. We have no interest in Kabir’s party or its candidates,” said Ajay Ganguly, the BJP president of Malda south (organisational) district.