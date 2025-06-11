BJP to flaunt PM Narendra Modi’s 11 years 'success' in politics, flag CM 'failure'

BJP’s celebration in poll-bound Bengal of Narendra Modi’s 11 years as the Prime Minister will not only focus on his perceived achievements but also target the Mamata Banerjee government’s alleged failures.

On Tuesday, Union minister for environment, forest and climate change, Bhupender Yadav, launched the celebration of the Modi government's 11 years by inaugurating an exhibition and holding a news conference in Calcutta.

The Bengal BJP has planned not to limit the celebrations to Calcutta. Over the next month, the party intends to take the campaign to rural Bengal, where the BJP will highlight both Modi’s "achievements" and Mamata's "failures".

When BJP state president and Union minister of state, Sukanta Majumdar, was asked which would be prioritised — Modi’s "success" or Mamata’s "failure" — he said both were equally important for the state.

“We will give a 50-50 share to both in the state. While showcasing Modiji’s success story, we will point out Mamata Banerjee’s failure as chief minister,” said Majumdar.

Yadav left no stone unturned in accusing the Mamata government of minority appeasement, failing to ensure women's safety, job losses of around 26,000 teachers and non-teaching employees, and recent riots in Murshidabad.

“Our Prime Minister has prepared a separate roadmap for Bengal. There is a need for a state government with an active and positive approach to take Modiji’s vision forward. The politics of appeasement, atrocities against women and brain drain from Bengal are all results of this state government’s poor governance. It is time to change the government. The country has trusted the Modi government over the past 11 years,” said minister Yadav.

“If someone asks in the future what happened during Mamata Banerjee’s regime in Bengal, the answer will be written in black ink, referring to incidents like Sandeshkhali. Similarly, in the education sector, corruption led to thousands of teachers losing their jobs,” added Yadav.

He said Modi had strengthened the Indian economy, improved border security and led the successful Operation Sindoor.

Yadav also criticised the Mamata government over infiltration, "minority appeasement" and law and order.

The BJP has been trying to counter the TMC’s narrative of central deprivation by highlighting statistics on central grants and funds to Bengal. The party believe the TMC’s campaign has had an impact, especially in rural areas. During Tuesday’s news conference, Sukanta Majumdar presented comparative statistics on the funds allotted to Bengal during the UPA government and under Modi’s leadership.

However, Trinamool claimed the BJP was attempting to malign the state government without having contributed to Bengal's development.

“They are always trying to tarnish the image of the state government because they have done nothing for Bengal. Those who come here to malign the state should first release the withheld ₹1.70 lakh crore. They should remember that the people of Bengal know it was our beloved chief minister Mamata Banerjee who ensured that the deprived were compensated,” said TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.