BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya's plea to Centre for Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin's return

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya on Monday demanded in the Rajya Sabha that the Union government ensure the safe return of Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin to Calcutta.

Bhattacharya, who was elected to the Upper House from Bengal, said Nasrin had to leave Bangladesh following protests by fundamentalist forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasrin wrote the famous novel Lajja on violence against minorities in Bangladesh. She came to Calcutta in 2004 and left the city in 2007 following protests.

Bhattacharya said Nasrin liked Calcutta very much and wanted to go back to the city.

“I urge the government to ensure the safe return of Nasrin to Calcutta. She wants to focus on writing,” he said.

The MP alleged that a former Congress leader had mobilised people against Nasrin in the past. After the leader was expelled from the Congress, he joined the Trinamul Congress, said Bhhatacharya.

Nasrin has been staying in India on a temporary residence permit. In October 2024, the Union home ministry extended the permit.