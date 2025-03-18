MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 18 March 2025

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya's plea to Centre for Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin's return

Bhattacharya, who was elected to the Upper House from Bengal, said Nasrin had to leave Bangladesh following protests by fundamentalist forces

Basant Kumar Mohanty Published 18.03.25, 07:37 AM
Taslima Nasrin. File picture

Taslima Nasrin. File picture

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya on Monday demanded in the Rajya Sabha that the Union government ensure the safe return of Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin to Calcutta.

Bhattacharya, who was elected to the Upper House from Bengal, said Nasrin had to leave Bangladesh following protests by fundamentalist forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasrin wrote the famous novel Lajja on violence against minorities in Bangladesh. She came to Calcutta in 2004 and left the city in 2007 following protests.

Bhattacharya said Nasrin liked Calcutta very much and wanted to go back to the city.

“I urge the government to ensure the safe return of Nasrin to Calcutta. She wants to focus on writing,” he said.

The MP alleged that a former Congress leader had mobilised people against Nasrin in the past. After the leader was expelled from the Congress, he joined the Trinamul Congress, said Bhhatacharya.

Nasrin has been staying in India on a temporary residence permit. In October 2024, the Union home ministry extended the permit.

RELATED TOPICS

Taslima Nasreen BJP MPs Samik Bhattacharya Union Government Safety Bangladesh Rajya Sabha
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Samajwadi Party’s Ramji Lal Suman questions govt’s silence on Trump’s USAID allegation

Trump had last month said USAID had spent $21 million to influence voter turnout in India to 'get somebody else elected'
Devendra Fadnavis
Quote left Quote right

Nagpur is a peaceful city, please don’t believe in rumours about riots

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT