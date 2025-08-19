Engineering student found dead after fall at Dow Hill homestay in Kurseong

A 23-year-old engineering student died reportedly of a fall on Monday during a trip to the hills. The cause of the fall is being investigated.

A police source said that Saptanil Chatterjee, a resident of Howrah’s Deulti, was visiting Dow Hill, approximately 45km away from Kurseong town, with his friends.

“A group of six students, four girls and two boys, who study in colleges and universities in Calcutta, reached Dow Hill on Sunday and checked into a homestay facility. This morning (Monday), locals heard an unusual sound and suspected that someone had fallen from the property. As they reached the home stay, they found the youth lying in front of the accommodation,” said a police officer of the Kurseong sub-division.

He was rushed to the local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Soon, senior police officers arrived and investigated the spot. The body was sent for post-mortem, and the police have registered a case of unnatural death.

The police learned that the group had visited Jalpaiguri a few days ago and reached the hills on Sunday.

“We have informed their family members. Our officers are also talking to his friends. Investigation has started,” the officer added.

The police are also checking the CCTV footage of the property and its adjoining areas to determine how the mishap occurred.

“We are also waiting for the post-mortem report,” said a police source.