BJP MP & ex-judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay critical with pancreatitis, under ICU watch in Kolkata

PTI Published 15.06.25, 03:11 PM
BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay. PTI

BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who was admitted to a private hospital in the metropolis after he complained of uneasiness, remains “critically ill but stable”, doctors said on Sunday.

Gangopadhyay (63), a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with complaints of vomiting and abdominal pain, they said.

A statement issued by the medical facility on Sunday said investigations have indicated acute pancreatitis with gastrointestinal sepsis.

“Currently, he is under close observation in the ICU and continuous monitoring,” it said.

A multi-disciplinary medical board has been formed to ensure comprehensive and coordinated management of his condition, the statement said.

BJP MP & ex-judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay critical with pancreatitis, under ICU watch in Kolkata .

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

