BJP MP & ex-judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay critical with pancreatitis, under ICU watch in Kolkata .

BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who was admitted to a private hospital in the metropolis after he complained of uneasiness, remains “critically ill but stable”, doctors said on Sunday.

Gangopadhyay (63), a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with complaints of vomiting and abdominal pain, they said.

A statement issued by the medical facility on Sunday said investigations have indicated acute pancreatitis with gastrointestinal sepsis.

“Currently, he is under close observation in the ICU and continuous monitoring,” it said.

A multi-disciplinary medical board has been formed to ensure comprehensive and coordinated management of his condition, the statement said.

