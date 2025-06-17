BJP MLA suspended by speaker Biman Banerjee over continued ruckus in Assembly

Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday suspended BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon from the Assembly for continuing a protest despite multiple warnings, demanding an adjournment motion over the crisis at educational institutions because of inadequate teachers.

The suspension led to a walkout by Opposition legislators, who claimed it was an assault on democracy.

"It is the responsibility of all to maintain the dignity of the Legislative Assembly. The way some Opposition members created a ruckus and used some (objectionable) words against the chief minister was unacceptable. That is why I was compelled to suspend one of our respected members today," Speaker Biman Banerjee told reporters, clarifying the reason for Kumargram MLA Oraon's suspension.

After the completion of the question-and-answer session, the BJP brought an adjournment motion over the teacher crisis at schools, highlighting the recent job loss of teaching and non-teaching staff following a Supreme Court order. However, it was immediately rejected by the Speaker, citing that the issue was currently under judicial consideration.

Suddenly, BJP legislators began protesting and engaged in a verbal spat with the chief minister inside the House. The Speaker urged Oraon to calm down and maintain decorum while Mamata Banerjee was speaking.

As the BJP MLAs continued their protest, the Speaker announced the suspension of Oraon. Following instructions, a team of marshals dragged him out of the House.

The BJP MLAs quickly walked out of the House and staged a protest march on the Assembly campus.

Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, who was not present in the House on Monday, strongly condemned the incident through a post on social media.

"Today, the West Bengal Legislative Assembly witnessed a shameful assault on Democracy. The Speaker, in a blatant misuse of power, suspended prominent ST (scheduled tribe) Leader and BJP MLA Shri Manoj Kumar Oraon. His only "crime"? He wanted to raise critical issues on the floor of the Assembly; the plight of Untainted Teachers losing their jobs, the deplorable state of Education in West Bengal, and the rampant corruption of the TMC Government behind these failures," Adhikari wrote on his social media handle.

"This suspension of the Opposition Legislator is not just unfair, but a deliberate attempt by the TMC to silence the truth by gagging the voice of the Opposition on the floor of the Legislative Assembly. The Speaker’s actions expose a clear agenda: to shield the corrupt practices of the ruling party and prevent any discussion that holds them accountable. This is a Dark Day for Democracy in West Bengal," he added.

Speaker Banerjee, however, said he always gave more time to Opposition members in the House, as their participation in debate was a priority.

“I always give more time to Opposition party members than to those in the ruling party because the House needs to hear their opinions. However, every time the chief minister visits the House, their behaviour becomes undesirable,” said the Speaker.