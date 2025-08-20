BJP and CPM launch events to woo women; Opp parties seek to break backbone of TMC's base

The BJP and the CPM have unveiled multiple strategies and programmes to woo women who largely backed the Trinamool Congress since the 2021 Assembly elections.

While the BJP has rolled out a multi-level programme of physical outreach, organisational strengthening and targeted campaigning among women in different sectors, the CPM has opted for a more virtual approach for women's protection and progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women constitute nearly 49 per cent of Bengal’s total electorate of 7,63,94,354. Of all these voters, 3,76,00,611 are women and 3,87,93,743 are men.

The BJP Mahila Morcha, the women’s wing of the BJP, has drawn up a plan to form groups of 50 women workers in each mandal (a micro-organisational unit of the party). These groups will conduct continuous door-to-door campaigns to persuade women to choose the BJP over Trinamool, focusing particularly on alleged atrocities against women under the Mamata Banerjee government.

On Monday, the Bengal chapter of the Mahila Morcha organised a Nari Shakti Sammelan (Women Empowerment Conference) on the National Library premises in Calcutta, where BJP Bengal minder Sunil Bansal outlined strategies to engage women voters.

“The most alarming issue in Bengal is the lack of women’s security. From R.G. Kar to Sandeshkhali, the list of crimes against women is endless. We have decided to give utmost priority to every Mahila Morcha programme,” Bansal said, before announcing plans for a massive rally of one lakh women in Calcutta.

Phalguni Patra, state president of the Mahila Morcha, elaborated on the plan.

“We will first send a vistarak to each Assembly segment to work with local women leaders in forming groups of 50 workers in nearly 1,300 mandals. Once these groups are in place, they will reach out to every woman voter, highlighting how the Trinamool government has failed to empower women, especially by pointing out incidents of atrocities in their localities.”

The Mahila Morcha plans to connect with women across all sections of society — self-help group members, homemakers, students, young women and mothers of infants — in a bid to swing their support ahead of Assembly polls.

According to BJP insiders, breaking Trinamool’s stronghold over women voters is critical. Surveys suggest that over 55 per cent of Bengal’s women electors currently support the ruling party.

“On the one hand, Hindu vote consolidation is underway. If we can dent Trinamool's women vote bank, capturing Bengal will become much easier,” said a senior BJP leader in Calcutta.

However, he admitted that the strategy would be difficult to replicate in Muslim-dominated areas because of the BJP’s weak organisational presence there.

On the opposite political spectrum of the BJP, the CPM has launched its Meyeder Brigade (Women’s Brigade) initiative in villages and towns across the state.

The campaign aims to mobilise women for enhanced security, protection of rights, and educational advancement. Women can join the movement by scanning a QR code introduced by the party.

“We don’t launch programmes only for votes. We aim to organise women for their rights, education, and safety. The platform is open to all women who wish to join,” said CPM central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee.

Last week, sitting alongside CPM state secretary Md Salim, Minakshi had rolled out National Crime Records Bureau statistics to show the plight of women in Bengal on several parameters vis-à-vis other states.

"The overall condition of women in Bengal in terms of their safety, rights and livelihood issues is dismal. We had highlighted this before the 2024 polls. Now, in 2025, what we are seeing is abysmal. Bengal under Mamata Banerjee is competing with BJP-ruled states when it comes to crimes against women, child marriage or dowry-related deaths," said Minakshi while pledging to organise women to fight for their rights.

"Delivery of justice for crimes committed against women is very poor in the state," she said.

Trinamool has dismissed both initiatives.

Party spokesperson Arup Chakraborty argued that Bengal’s women knew who stood by them.

“Trinamool is the only political party in the country to have reserved the highest percentage of seats for women in Parliament and the Assembly. Mamata Banerjee has always worked for women’s empowerment. A look at the number of schemes for women will make clear her commitment. BJP and CPM may try, but they cannot break the trust that Bengal’s women have in Trinamool Congress,” Chakraborty said.

Political scientist Biswanath Chakraborty stressed that organisational strength remained the key to winning elections.

“In the 2024 general election, Trinamool concentrated heavily on East Midnapore, deploying its full organisational machinery. Yet, the party managed to lead in only one out of 16 Assembly segments. Ultimately, it all comes down to the strength of the organisation,” he said.