Bill leeway for meter transition: WBSEDCL to allow power use up to Rs 300 negative balance

The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has decided against disconnecting power supply even if the balance, after installation of prepaid smart meters, reaches zero and will allow consumers to use electricity up to a negative balance of ₹300.

The move, senior government officials said, assumed significance against the backdrop of stiff resistance against the installation of prepaid smart meters across the state.

“There will be no disconnection till the balance reaches zero, even up to negative Rs 300. In other words, consumers will be allowed Rs 300 negative balance,” reads an order issued by the director (HR) of WBSEDCL, which is wholly owned by the government.

Prepaid smart meters function along the lines of prepaid mobile phone connections. Usually, the electricity supply is disconnected once the prepaid amount is exhausted. The minimum amount of recharge for prepaid meters is ₹100.

But in Bengal, the state-owned company has decided to tweak the disconnection formula only because it wanted a smooth transition from conventional electricity meters to prepaid smart meters.

Not only this, the company has decided not to disconnect the electricity line of a consumer on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays and beyond office hours, even if the balance reaches negative ₹300.

“After reaching the above threshold limit there will be automatic disconnection…There will be no disconnection on Saturday, Sunday, Holiday or beyond Office Hours even if the balance reaches negative Rs 300,” reads the order.

A bureaucrat explained that allowing a negative balance of ₹300 means the WBSEDCL would give a loan up to ₹300 in case the consumer faced trouble recharging immediately after the balance comes to zero.

The order mentioned that after reaching the negative ₹300 threshold, the connection would be disconnected within the office hours. For reconnection, the consumer has to deposit the amount of negative balance (it could be more if the balance reaches negative on Saturdays, Sundays or holidays) and recharge the meter with a minimum of ₹100.

Sources in the administration said the state was forced to accept the policy of installing prepaid smart meters across Bengal only because of pressure from the BJP-led Centre.

“The state was opposed to the idea as chief minister Mamata Banerjee felt it would be an additional burden on the consumers. But the Centre has made it clear that if the policy is not implemented, the state could be denied several development funds for upgrading the power sector. But implementing the policy appears to be easier said than done, as stiff resistance was reported from the districts since the installation of smart meters for domestic consumers started in January this year,” said a senior government official.

Senior government officials also said they were offering additional benefits to the consumers to make the transition process smooth.

“It is really tough for a pro-people government to ask people to pay in advance to use electricity… The cost of each unit in Bengal is higher than in many other states. If people have to pay a handsome amount in advance to use electricity, they would get angry. This is why some cushions are being offered,” said an official.

A Trinamool Congress MLA said wherever smart meters were being installed — be it in Nadia or East Burdwan — people were expressing their displeasure. “It is a cause of concern for any ruling party ahead of Assembly elections next year.”