Bihar resident held with fake notes worth Rs 2.74 lakh at NJP railway station

The special operations group (SOG) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) of the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) unit arrested a man with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) at the NJP railway station late on Sunday evening.

A GRP source said that the arrested person, Md. Ekram Anwar, is from Purnia district's Hasanpur in Bihar. He was apprehended from a general compartment of the Agartala—Deoghar Express while travelling from Kamakhya in Assam to Bihar.

Following a tip-off, the SOG of the railway police conducted a raid at the station.

“FICN with a face value of ₹2.74 lakh was found in his possession. In addition, multiple SIM cards, two bank passbooks, a chequebook, two ATM cards and a cell phone were seized from his bag,” said a source.

The GRP and the SOG are probing the source of the counterfeit notes to determine whether the accused is linked to a larger fake currency racket.