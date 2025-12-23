MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 December 2025

Bihar resident held with fake notes worth Rs 2.74 lakh at NJP railway station

A GRP source said that the arrested person, Md. Ekram Anwar, is from Purnia district's Hasanpur in Bihar

Our Correspondent Published 23.12.25, 10:11 AM
The fake notes seized by the Government Railway Police in New Jalpaiguri station on Sunday evening

The fake notes seized by the Government Railway Police in New Jalpaiguri station on Sunday evening The Telegraph

The special operations group (SOG) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) of the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) unit arrested a man with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) at the NJP railway station late on Sunday evening.

A GRP source said that the arrested person, Md. Ekram Anwar, is from Purnia district's Hasanpur in Bihar. He was apprehended from a general compartment of the Agartala—Deoghar Express while travelling from Kamakhya in Assam to Bihar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a tip-off, the SOG of the railway police conducted a raid at the station.

“FICN with a face value of 2.74 lakh was found in his possession. In addition, multiple SIM cards, two bank passbooks, a chequebook, two ATM cards and a cell phone were seized from his bag,” said a source.

The GRP and the SOG are probing the source of the counterfeit notes to determine whether the accused is linked to a larger fake currency racket.

RELATED TOPICS

New Jalpaiguri
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘For whose benefit?’ Cong ‘fact-checks’ Union environment minister’s Aravalli ‘clarification’

Ramesh, a former environment minister himself, challenged the government’s assertion that mining is permitted in only a negligible fraction of the Aravallis. Yadav has said that just 0.19 per cent of the Aravalli area is currently under mining leases. But Ramesh argued that this figure is misleading
Jeffrey D Sachs
Quote left Quote right

Don’t ally with the US. It is not India’s best course

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT