Bid to take students beyond classroom at North Bengal University’s Ahovaan 2025

The department of management at the North Bengal University (NBU) held its flagship event Ahovaan 2025 on February 12 and 13.

This two-day programme was hosted to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry demands, focusing on enhancing students’ employability and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Sanmoy Mallick, the department head, said the programme was designed to foster meaningful collaborations between students and industry professionals.

“The importance of preparing students for the evolving job market, equipping them with skills that go beyond classroom learning, is the motive of this programme,” he said.

“The programme featured insightful discussions and interactive sessions led by academicians and industry experts. These sessions helped bridge academia and industry, creating value for students and industry stakeholders alike,” Mallick added.

He also stated that the event encouraged students to develop key competencies like problem-solving, leadership, and strategic thinking.

The department was opened in NBU in 2003. It offers a two-year course with specialisations in finance, marketing, human resources, and system and operations management.

“These are essential for success in today’s job market. The students had the opportunity to participate in workshops and discussions, centred on adapting to industry transformations. The sessions emphasised skill development and aligning the academic curricula with the real-world industry needs,” said Deepak Subba, an assistant professor at the department.

He pointed out that one of the key outcomes was the establishment of potential partnerships with industry leaders which could pave the way for internship and placement opportunities for the students.

“Such collaborations will strengthen the ties between the university and industry. This, in turn, will offer students more avenues for hands-on learning and can help grow their career,” said the faculty member.

Students who attended the event said they gained practical insights into current industry trends.

“It was immensely helpful for us to know about the career options. We also got detailed information for entrepreneurial ventures,” said a student.