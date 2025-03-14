BGB 'brake' on border fencing; Installation stops at tribal hamlet in South Dinajpur

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stopped the installation of fences at a village on the India-Bangladesh border in the South Dinajpur district on Thursday, putting the BSF on alert.

People residing in the village and surrounding areas have also expressed their disgruntlement over the BGB’s move.

Sources said that Bhulkipur, a village located under the Amritakhanda panchayat of Balurghat block, has an unfenced stretch along the border.

Around 57 families, all tribals, live in the village.

“There is an unfenced stretch near the village. In January, the BSF carried out measurements and planned to install pillars and fences in the hamlet. The villagers, however, objected to it and said that portions of their agricultural field would be damaged if fences were put up in the area. Instead, they proposed that the fences be put up through the areas with no farmland,” said a source.

The BSF took up the matter with the district administration. Talks were also held with the villagers who eventually agreed to the fences.

Accordingly, workers were hired for the job.

On Thursday, however, as the workers started putting up fences, the BGB personnel posted on the other side of the border objected to it.

“The BGB personnel claimed that they had no order from their superiors to allow the installation of the fences in this area. As a result, the work has come to a halt,” said Hemanta Murmu, a villager. “They said that the BSF needed to convey to the BGB about fencing first.”

The BSF has not responded to this claim by the BGB.

As the news spread, the BSF mobilised troops of its 123 battalion and intensified vigil along the border on that stretch.

Also, the villagers were told not to go close to the international border.

Since August last year, that is, after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, the BGB has been in the news for stopping the BSF from putting up fences in some locations along the India-Bangladesh border.

Among these include Shibrampur village at Balurghat block in South Dinajpur district, at Sukdebpur in Malda district and near the Tinbigha corridor under the Mekhliganj subdivision of Cooch Behar district.

Debdut Barman, the head of the Amritakhanda panchayat, said that they were aware of the issue.

“The central government and the BSF will have to handle the situation. We have asked villagers to stay safe and abstain from foraying near the borders. We will extend all possible help to the BSF,” said Barman.

A senior police officer of the district said that for now, they were gathering more information about the issue.