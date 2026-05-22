Bengal warns of saline, essential medicines shortage in hospitals amid West Asia conflict

The Bengal health department has issued a circular warning of shortages of saline and several essential medicines and medical consumables in hospitals due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, officials said on Friday.

The circular said the conflict has disrupted the supply of several drugs, medical consumables and packaging materials dependent on international markets.

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"Due to the war situation in West Asia, shortages of several medicines and consumable items have been reported. Hospitals and district health authorities have been advised to procure these items under the non-catalogue category," a senior health department official said.

According to the circular, the supply of paracetamol tablets, 100 ml saline, pantoprazole tablets, oral rehydration solution (ORS), metformin tablets, telmisartan tablets and disposable syringes has been affected.

Experts say the disruption has been caused by shortages of chemical ingredients used in medicines, medical consumables and packaging materials sourced from international markets.

"Freight costs and fuel prices have risen sharply because of the conflict, making it difficult to maintain regular supplies," a public health expert said.

Officials said hospitals have been instructed to procure the affected items as "non-catalogue" or "non-cat" materials, meaning they may no longer be available through the usual government supply list.

The situation has been aggravated by disruptions in cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a key international shipping route in West Asia, sources said.

The ongoing tensions have already triggered a rise in fuel prices and shortages of petrochemical products and packaging materials globally, with the impact now being felt in the healthcare sector as well, they added.

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