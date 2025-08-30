Bengal to host India’s first cold firecracker plant, ending dependence on China

A large section of firecracker manufacturers in Bengal has been planning to set up India's first factory to produce cold firecrackers with the help of the state government next year.

They said that there was no such unit in the country, as cold fireworks are completely imported from China. Cold firecrackers worth around ₹200 crore are sold annually in India.

"We have already chalked out a plan to set up a factory for cold firecrackers in Bengal. We have discussed it with the principal secretary of the micro, small and medium enterprises department, who has assured us of full support in setting up the country’s first such manufacturing unit," said Sukdeb Naskar, the general secretary of the All Bengal Trinamool Green Firecrackers Manufacturing Workers' Union.

Cold fireworks are a type of pyrotechnic display that uses a combination of liquid nitrogen and other chemicals to create a unique visual effect. Unlike traditional firecrackers, cold firecrackers do not produce heat or sound, making them ideal for use in areas where noise and fire hazards may be a concern.

Cold firecrackers are commonly used at indoor parties and cricket grounds, as they pose no risk of fire accidents. The manufacturers said the demand for the cold firecrackers increased significantly because of their "no-risk" and "zero pollution" characteristics.

"We have already contacted LIT University in Nagpur, which has been developing the procedure to produce cold firecrackers with the help of experts from Germany and the UK. They have assured us that they will soon visit the proposed manufacturing site. We also plan to begin training around 250 firework manufacturers in the production of cold firecrackers in January next year," said Sarkar, claiming that the cold fireworks are the future of the firecracker industry.

A source said the government had advised the firecracker manufacturers to choose either Champahati or Maheshtala in South 24-Parganas for setting up the cold firecracker unit.

The firecracker industry in Bengal has suffered multiple blows in recent years, with several explosions claiming dozens of lives and leaving the government embarrassed. The multiple explosions and loss of lives had raised questions over the government's supervision of illegal firecracker-producing units.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee also held several meetings to help manufacturers switch to green crackers, ensuring the safety and security of workers and the public.

The government has already constructed several firecracker clusters to help small-scale producers operate in protected areas while following proper norms and regulations. However, hundreds of firecracker manufacturers have complained to the Trinamool-backed union that they were denied licences despite fulfilling all required conditions.

"We praise the state government for its initiative to protect the interests of firecracker manufacturers. There are 1.5 lakh manufacturers in various districts of the state. However, the cold firecracker initiative will greatly improve safety for manufacturers and also help reduce pollution," said Sakti Pada Mondal, president of the union.