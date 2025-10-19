Bengal red carpet for infiltrators: Amit Shah alleges Didi believes she is 'above Constitution'

Union home minister Amit Shah mounted a sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee and her government, sarcastically remarking that the Bengal chief minister felt she was “above the Constitution”, accusing her government and neighbouring Jharkhand of instructing police and local land officials to welcome infiltrators with red carpets as they vote for them.

Shah, addressing an interview at a media conclave organised by ABP News in Patna, made the remarks when asked about the Opposition’s allegation that if any infiltration takes place, the responsibility lies with the Narendra Modi government — particularly with him as the Union home minister.

“The borders, whether with Bangladesh or in Kashmir, are not like straight roads. Those sitting in Lutyens’ Delhi are not familiar with how the border areas are. The border with Bangladesh, for example, has mighty rivers and dense forests. It’s not that fencing is impossible, but round-the-clock vigil can be a tough task,” said Shah, before taking on the Mamata government.

“But where do the intruders go first? If they enter any village, will the police station or the patwari (land records officer) not know that 25 new people have arrived? Infiltration has been happening in Bengal and Jharkhand because the patwaris and police stations have been informed to welcome them with red carpets since those people vote for them,” Shah said.

When asked about Mamata’s recent comment that she would not allow the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bengal, Shah responded sharply: “She would say such a thing because she considers herself above the Constitution. We are those who live within the four corners of the Constitution.”

Shah urged Bengal voters to change the Mamata government and bring the BJP to power to put an end to infiltration.

“Why does infiltration not happen in Gujarat or Rajasthan? Why has the problem stopped in Assam? Because a BJP government is present there. I would also like to tell the voters of Bengal: if you want to stop intrusion, change Didi’s government this time, and we will stop it,” said the No. 2 in the Narendra Modi government.

Shah’s attack on Mamata came after the Bengal chief minister had earlier this month cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Shah, calling him “Mir Jafar”.

“We can only request him (Modi): don’t trust Amit Shah so much. One day he (Shah) will be your Mir Jafar,” Mamata told reporters on October 8 at Calcutta Airport.

Shah also hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his “Vote chor, gaddi chhodd (vote thieves, step down)” slogan, saying that Congress leader had already forgotten about it.

“He has completely forgotten about the ‘vote theft’ slogan, as the people of Bihar have helped him to forget it. For the past 15 days, he hasn’t spoken about the vote theft charges. I hope someone has advised him to do so,” said Shah, while answering a question regarding the SIR process.

“I want to ask the people of Bihar — will those who are citizens of other countries decide who will be our Prime Minister or chief minister?”

Shah said it was baffling that the Opposition developed a “bellyache” as soon as the Election Commission began the SIR process.

“We, the BJP, welcome this move by the Election Commission and want the SIR to be conducted across the country. The names of all illegal immigrants should be identified and deleted (from the electoral rolls),” Shah said.

He also alleged that the Opposition wanted to keep infiltrators in the country as they had created a “vote bank” with them to remain in power.

Trinamool Congress leaders, however, questioned how terrorists were able to enter and kill innocent people in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir where the police are under Amit Shah’s control.

“How did terrorists enter and kill innocent people in Pahalgam? The police in Kashmir also report to him. Will he admit that he failed to protect the people? He cannot hide his inefficiency by shifting the blame to the Opposition parties. He is the only home minister who has admitted the failure of his own department to protect the border,” said Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty.