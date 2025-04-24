Bengal police debunk BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari’s claim of ‘suspicious activity’ by ‘Kashmiri men’

Police in Baruipur on Thursday debunked Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s allegation against “two Kashmiri individuals” for having installed a “Nanobeam 2AC high-performance wireless network bridge at the rooftop” of the apartment they live in.

“I would request the Director General of Police, West Bengal and NIA to look into it and find out whether any suspicious activity is going on,” Adhikari wrote on his X handle on Thursday morning.

The leader of Opposition in the Assembly publicly posted the address where the two live.

After conducting a probe, the police in Baruipur, around 31km south of Kolkata, said neither of the individuals were from Kashmir.

“The two individuals, one of them a Hindu and the other a Muslim, both from Madhya Pradesh, rented a flat in Baruipur about three weeks ago. Engineers by profession, they were exploring business opportunities in pisciculture in West Bengal through a local friend,” the police said.

“There is a simple JioFire network in their flat which is used by numerous citizens, with nothing suspicious about it.”

Before the cops confirmed, several X users had pointed out the same thing to Adhikari. Some of them had also asked the BJP lawmaker from Nandigram why he had shared the post on social media and not communicated the state probe agencies directly, as the alleged perpetrators could escape on seeing the post.

Since Tuesday afternoon’s terror attack in Pahalgam that left at least 26 killed, including three from Bengal, there have been reports of attacks on students from Kashmir.

The Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has reached out to chief ministers in other states requesting them to take care of the students residing in their respective states.

“It is unfortunate that some people choose to disseminate such inaccurate and potentially inciteful information through social media, instead of communicating it to a state or central agency. We expect citizens to exercise restraint and responsibility while using public platforms without jumping to any conclusions,” the Baruipur police said.

The Baruipur police discouraged the public from reporting suspicious activities via social media as it defeated the purpose.

“It also merits mention that any kind of public insinuation against any individual without verifying the facts is legally punishable,” the cops reminded, without mentioning the BJP lawmaker.