Across India, students from Kashmir report threats, assaults after Pahalgam terror attack

An increasing number of incidents of Kashmiri students across India being beaten, threatened, evicted, and told to leave or face consequences are being reported from a number of states after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The J&K Students Association (JKSA) issued an advisory on Wednesday asking Kashmiri students to maintain caution. “Refrain from engaging in political discussions or posting sensitive content on social media platforms as such actions could provoke a backlash or expose them to harm,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidents of retaliatory hate are being reported across social media platforms, from college campuses, hostels and rented homes in states like Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

One such incident was highlighted from a college in Derabassi, Punjab, where Kashmiri students were allegedly attacked in their hostel.

"Local individuals and other students forcefully entered the hostel at midnight, targeting Kashmiri students with sharp weapons. Their clothes were torn, and at least one student sustained serious injuries. Shockingly, the college security remained passive during the entire episode, failing to intervene or protect the students. Even more concerning is the fact that Punjab police did not provide timely protection or assistance, further emboldening the attackers and leaving students vulnerable and traumatized," Nasir Khuehami, national convener of the JKSA, wrote on X.

In Uttarakhand, he said, an outfit called the Hindu Raksha Dal gave Kashmiri students an ultimatum to leave by 10am on Thursday or be attacked.

Video footage purportedly showed mobs chanting “Kashmiri mullo, wapas jao! {Go back Kashmiri mullahs]”

Khuehami wrote in another post: "We urge Uttarakhand chief minister to intervene immediately and ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri students across the state,”

In Prayagraj, landlords asked students to vacate immediately, citing security concerns. Some students already returned home under pressure.

"This is alarming. Prayagraj is a sensitive region, and there are growing fears of harassment and profiling. Fringe elements must not be allowed to target innocent Kashmiris. Their safety, dignity, and right to reside anywhere in India must be protected,” Khuehami posted on X on Wednesday night.

Distress calls came from Kashmiri students in Himachal Pradesh's Arni University on Wednesday, who said they were being harassed, abused, and physically attacked by right-wing elements.

"Hostel doors are being forcefully broken down, and students are being intimidated, labelled as 'Atankwadi' (terrorists), and coerced to vacate their accommodation under threats and violence. This is not just a security issue; it is a deliberate and targeted campaign of hate and vilification against students from a particular region and identity. The silence of local authorities is enabling this reign of fear. It reflects a dangerous collapse of law and order, emboldening mobs and right-wing elements to act with impunity. Educational institutions must be safe spaces, not battlegrounds of hate," Khuehami said on Wednesday.

He said that he spoke to Rahul Gandhi’s office, and was assured that the leader of Opposition will raise the matter with the prime minister and Union home minister. “I have been informed he will demand immediate intervention to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri students across the country,” he said.

Khuehami added that he had reached out to Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah’s office as well.

"The CM’s advisor has assured the full support of the Jammu and Kashmir Government, along with coordination and intervention at the highest level. The matter will be taken up with the concerned state governments to ensure the safety, security, and non-discriminatory treatment of all Kashmiri students," he wrote on X.

Political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir called for the protection of Kashmiris.

CM Abdullah said his government was monitoring the situation.

“The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from. I'm also in touch with my counterpart chief ministers in these states & have requested they take extra care,” Abdullah posted on X.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, “Fear and distress expressed by Kashmiris outside, especially students who are being attacked in the aftermath of the dastardly Pahalgam incident seen on videos circulating, is deeply concerning. Urge the concerned authorities to immediately intervene and ensure their safety and protection.”

Sajad Lone, president of the J&K People’s Conference, posted, “There have been many incidents across the country wherein Kashmiri students are being harassed, beaten up, bullied and even asked to vacate their residential premises. I request the union government to please ensure the safety of Kashmiri students.”

Altaf Bukhari, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, said, “Disturbing reports have emerged indicating that several Kashmiri students have been subjected to harassment and assault in various parts of the country outside Jammu and Kashmir. I urge the Union government to take swift and decisive action to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and to ensure the safety and well-being of all Kashmiris across the country.”