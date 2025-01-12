Bengal govt to shift three 'very critical' women from Midnapore hospital to Calcutta facility

The health condition of three women, critically ill after childbirth at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district allegedly due to the administration of expired intravenous fluids, has deteriorated, prompting authorities to shift them to a Kolkata facility on Sunday, a senior official said.

The other woman, whose condition improved, will remain at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), he added.

"The three women, currently on life-support systems, have developed multiple complications and their condition is critical. We have decided to admit them to the ICCU of SSKM hospital here," the state health department official told PTI.

A woman died and four others were critical after the delivery of babies at the MMCH allegedly due to the administration of expired intravenous fluid, prompting the health department to constitute a 13-member committee to investigate the matter.

To speed up their transportation from Paschim Medinipur, the state government ordered the creation of a 'green corridor' and all the toll plazas have been informed.

"The three will be brought to the city in ALS ambulances that have various kinds of support systems. The district magistrate has been informed," he said, adding that beds have been kept ready for the three patients.

However, family members of the three women alleged that they were not consulted by the authorities regarding their decision to shift the patients to SSKM Hospital.

According to an official, the medical board at MMCH was evaluating the current condition of the patients before giving a "go-ahead" to shift them to Kolkata.

"The condition of the three women is critical. The medical board is evaluating whether they would be able to take the stress of travelling from Medinipur to Kolkata," he said.

Meanwhile, state health secretary NS Nigam said the committee would submit the final report on their findings regarding the mishap at MMCH on Monday.

Nigam, senior officials of the health department and MMCH principal held a meeting with members of the committee at SSKM on Sunday.

"We had a detailed discussion on the matter. They (the committee) will be submitting the final report to us tomorrow and then the next steps will be decided. We also discussed the health condition of the three women," Nigam added.

Talking to reporters, officer on special duty Aniruddha Neogi said the Ringer's Lactate (RL) administered could have impurities, which, however, need to be tested by the drug control authorities.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and youth and students' wings of the CPI(M) staged protests outside the MMCH demanding action against those responsible for the death of a woman at the state-run hospital.

DYFI and SFI supporters also staged a road blockade for some time there to press for their demands.

The state Congress held the West Bengal government responsible for the incident and demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also serves as the health minister.

Terming the mishap a result of corruption and negligence on the part of the state health department, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar announced that the party would organise a "gherao" of the Swasthya Bhavan on Monday in protest against the incident.

"This incident highlights the height of corruption, negligence and lack of infrastructure, with the victim couldn't even see her baby after giving birth. Four other women are still suffering. What is the health minister and the health department doing? We demand answers. We have no option but to call for a peaceful gherao of the Swasthya Bhavan tomorrow around 2 PM," Sarkar said.

The Congress leader added that party workers would gather at Salt Lake's Karunamoyee around 12:30 PM before beginning their rally to Swasthya Bhavan in Sector V.

"I appeal to the people of West Bengal to come forward and join our rally," he urged.

