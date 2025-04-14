Bengal government to start 78 solid waste management projects to counter littering across state

The Bengal government has decided to start 78 solid waste management projects across the state to maintain cleanliness in forests and tourist hotspots.

A government official said that despite repeated awareness campaigns by the forest and tourism departments and various NGOs, littering remains a persistent problem in these ecologically sensitive zones.

“Pamphlets detailing do’s and don’t’ s are distributed at many sanctuary entrances, but these guidelines are often ignored by tourists, leaving the environment vulnerable,” said a forest official.

Becharam Manna, minister of state for the panchayat and rural development department, said that the government has decided to implement solid waste management programmes at forest and tourist sites across the state.

“To ensure forests and tourist areas remain garbage-free, we will set up 78 small and medium-scale solid waste management systems across the state,” Manna said. “We’re coordinating with zilla parishads to prepare survey reports. Once all reports are in, tenders will be issued and the work will begin shortly,” he added.

A forest official cited the example of a local fair held at Jainti in Alipurduar district in February to highlight the pressing need for waste management infrastructure.

“Following the event, officials from the Buxa Tiger Reserve collected nearly 300 kilograms of garbage left behind by attendees,” the official said.

Manab Bakshi, secretary of the Alipurduar District Tourism Association, welcomed the initiative. “This is a great step forward. We constantly urge tourists to dispose of waste responsibly, as littering harms both the forest and its wildlife. If this project is successfully implemented, it will greatly aid the conservation of our natural resources,”Bakshi said.

Sources said that in the Alipurduar district, the SWM system will be set up at Buxa Fort, Jainti, Rajabhatkhawa, Chilapata, Mendabari, Jaldapara, Raimatang, and Bhutanghat.