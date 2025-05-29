Bengal government set to organise a grand Puri-like Rath Yatra in Digha on June 27

The Bengal government is set to organise a grand Puri-like Rath Yatra in Digha on June 27 to attract thousands of pilgrims, who avoid the similar ceremony in Odisha's 12th-century shrine because of fears of massive crowds.

Unless there are any last-minute changes, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to be present in Digha to flag off three chariots around two months after she inaugurated the Puri-like Jagannath temple.

“The chief minister is likely to inaugurate the Rath Yatra in Digha. The three chariots will begin their journey from the temple premises and cover approximately 1km,” said Radharaman Das, vice-president of Iskcon (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) in Calcutta. Iskcon is associated with the Digha temple and oversees its religious operations.

An official said the three chariots would travel the one kilometre distance, from the newly built Jagannath temple to Mamar Bari (the old Jagannath temple of Digha)

The three raths, which will carry Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, have been prepared since the temple’s inauguration. All the chariots are stationed on the temple premises.

According to Das, the three raths have been named after those used in the Puri rath yatra.

“Wherever the raths are rolled, the names remain the same as in Puri, and the same tradition will be followed in the Digha rath yatra. Chariot Nandighosha, with 16 wheels and a red and yellow canopy, will carry Lord Jagannath. Taladhwaja, with 14 wheels and a red and green canopy, will carry Lord Balabhadra, while Devi Subhadra will be on chariot Darpadalana, which has 12 wheels and a red and black canopy,” Das told The Telegraph.

Since Mamata inaugurated the majestic Jagannath temple, built at a cost of ₹250 crore from the state exchequer, it has become a political flashpoint. Authorities of Puri’s 12th-century Shree Jagannatha Temple objected to naming the temple "Jagannath Dham". Some BJP leaders also claimed that the neem wood used to carve the idols at Digha had come from leftovers from Puri’s shrine. The Bengal government denied the allegations.

Despite the controversy, Digha’s Jagannath temple has seen a steady stream of visitors since its inauguration. Thousands of devotees from across Bengal have been flocking to the newly built shrine. A source in the district administration confirmed that on weekends, around 40,000–50,000 devotees visit the temple, while the number ranges between 25,000 and 30,000 on weekdays.

Last week, East Midnapore district magistrate Purnendu Maji convened a meeting with various departments to discuss the Rath Yatra route, road repairs, beautification and necessary arrangements to accommodate the expected crowd on June 27.

“The Rath Yatra will be celebrated with much fanfare, and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand event,” said Maji.

A source in the administration said the chief minister was also expected to chair a meeting with senior officials of HIDCO (West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited), which constructed the temple, on Friday to review the preparations.

The government has already launched at least a dozen bus services connecting various Bengal districts to Digha to ensure a hassle-free journey for visitors.

"Since the bus services began, the number of visitors has increased significantly. We hope those unable to attend the Rath Yatra in Puri will visit Digha instead,” said a senior official.