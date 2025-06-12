Bengal government begins installing advanced Isro devices on fishing vessels to send SOS

The Bengal government has begun installing advanced transponder devices developed by the Isro on fishing boats operating in South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore to enable real-time two-way communication and trace vessels swiftly during emergencies at sea.

The mobile phone-linked device, connected via satellite, ensures distress alerts, location tracking and rapid emergency response, especially in turbulent sea conditions. It not only reduces the risk of accidents but also prevents inadvertent boundary crossings during fishing expeditions in deep waters.

In the first phase, 300 large boats with valid updated licences and no history of rule violations in the Kakdwip and Diamond Harbour subdivisions of South 24-Parganas are being equipped with the devices.

In East Midnapore, 200 big boats are being covered simultaneously.

Each unit, priced around ₹45,000, is being fitted to a boat under a joint initiative by the central and state fisheries ministries. The installation began last week and is expected to conclude by Friday.

A senior official of the state fisheries department has explained that the device allows fishermen to send and receive messages to and from the Coast Guard or shore-based control centres.

“It provides distress alerts with precise location data, real-time tracking of vessels and weather updates. This kind of support significantly boosts safety and enables timely rescue operations,” the official said.

The device works in sync with a mobile application titled Nabamitra, which transmits cyclone warnings, fishing zone information and live weather updates. It also assists fishermen in identifying fish-rich areas, improving both efficiency and yield.

The satellite-based platform ensures connectivity even in remote maritime zones, where regular mobile networks fail. The communication is available in many languages, including Bengali, making the data easily understandable.

“This is a comprehensive solution that enhances safety, reduces accident risk, improves emergency response and also aids coastal security through boat monitoring,” said Surajit Bag, deputy director of fisheries (marine), Diamond Harbour.

“We are starting with large boats, but every one of the nearly 9,000 licensed boats will be equipped with the devices in phases.”

Bag added that installations had been completed at Fraserganj, Raidighi and Kakdwip harbours, with the final phase underway at Diamond Harbour.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “What’s fascinating about Isro's technology is that it works independently of mobile towers. It ensures real-time two-way communication even in the middle of the sea. In case of accidents, medical emergencies or severe weather, fishermen can immediately contact onshore authorities for a quick response.”

He noted that the device would help detect areas rich with fish like hilsa, making fishing both safer and more productive.

The fishermen’s unions, which had long demanded such a system, welcomed the rollout.

Satinath Patra, secretary of the Kakdwip Fishermen's Workers’ Union, said: “The ISRO technology is a blessing. Earlier, devices allowed only one-way communication. Now, we can send and receive messages, and help will reach us faster. Lives will be saved.”

A critical feature of the new system is boundary monitoring.

Many Indian trawlers inadvertently crossed into Bangladeshi waters during storms or because of navigation errors in the past. The new device issues automated alerts if a boat nears international maritime borders.

Pritam Panda, who is overseeing the installation of the devices in Kakdwip, has said fishermen can now avoid danger zones and locate fish schools more efficiently.

An elderly fisherman said: Out at sea, our phones stop working. But now, with this device, we can call for help in an emergency. It gives us real hope.”