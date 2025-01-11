Bengal CID asks BJP leader Arjun Singh, son to appear before its officers on January 13

The West Bengal CID on Saturday issued fresh summons to BJP leader and former Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh and his son asking them to appear before its investigating officers on January 13 in connection with a financial corruption case related to approval of tenders worth Rs 4.5 crore by Bhatpara Municipality, an official said..

"Singh and his son have been asked to appear before our officers on January 13 in connection with the financial corruption case of tenders by Bhatpara Municipality," the CID officer told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh had appeared before the CID on January 9 in connection with the same case.

Also Read Mass convention on Jan 13 to demand justice for RG Kar doctor's rape and murder

His son Pavan Singh, however, had skipped appearing before the CID on that day.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.