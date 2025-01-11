Mass convention on January 13 to demand justice for RG Kar doctor's rape and murder

A mass convention at the Bagha Jatin Park here on January 13 will demand justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Calcutta on August 9 last year.

They include Citizens for Justice, Night is Ours, Hok Pratibad Mancha and the Medical Service Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives of the West Bengal Joint Doctors’ Front such as Aniket Mahato and Asfaqullah Naiya will speak at the convention, organisers said.

Koel Roy, associated with Night is Ours, said: “At the convention, we will demand a fair trial and highlight systemic lapses in the state’s healthcare system. We are committed to continue with the movement till justice is achieved.”

Shahriar Alam, the president of the Medical Service Centre at the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital, said despite forensic reports suggesting the victim was killed elsewhere and later moved, no more arrests were made.

Although only Sanjay Roy was charged, multiple sources indicated the role of more people, he added.

“The convention will also highlight government policies restricting medical professionals. A recent directive limits private practice beyond a 20km radius, which doctors believe aims to suppress dissent. Also, hospitals like the NBMCH face infrastructure shortags, affecting patient care,” Alam said.