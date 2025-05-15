Bengal cabinet approves proposal to hand over land to 10 companies to set up steel units

The Bengal cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to hand over 2,515 acres of land at three industrial parks in Raghunathpur, Durgapur and Panagarh to 10 companies for setting up steel manufacturing units.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the cabinet approved the proposal to hand over plots to the steel units as a part of the state’s efforts to boost industrialisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A total of ₹25,000 crore will be invested and about 70,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities will be generated at these units,” the chief minister said at Nabanna after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to allot plots to 43 small and medium industries on 15 industrial estates across the state.

“We are number 1 in the small and medium industries sector. Bengal has 90 lakh units, and a total of 1.4 crore people are engaged in the sector. This is why we lay stress on this particular sector,” said Mamata.

The chief minister said that the cabinet decided to hand over land to private partners in 11 districts to set up large markets or shopping malls, where two floors would be reserved for self-help groups to showcase their products.

“We will provide land, and the private agency will construct markets or malls. In return, two floors will be kept reserved for self-help groups. This will help rural artisans sell their produce and showcase their skills,” she said.

Mamata said the districts where land had already been identified for the project included Purulia, Darjeeling, Bankura, Cooch Behar,

Howrah, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Murshidabad, West Midnapore and North Dinajpur.

In the remaining 12 districts, plots will be earmarked for large markets or shopping malls.

Mamata said the government would set up an international information technology, entertainment and cultural park in New Town.

“The venture will be a PPP project and spread over 15 acres. The cabinet approved the proposal today (on Wednesday),” said the chief minister.