Bengal budget set to roll on February 17 to stick to welfare in Mamata Banerjee government’s third term

In what is expected to be the final full-fledged budget in the Mamata Banerjee government’s third term ahead of the next Assembly election, state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on February 17 is likely to increase allocations for

welfare schemes.

Sources in the Treasury benches said Bengal’s budget session will begin on February 12. The budget is expected to be presented five days later.

“Initially, it was decided that the budget would be tabled on February 7 but it is expected to be delayed by 10 days because the Union budget will be presented on February 1. The state government wants to see the central budget and then finalise the state budget,” a senior official of the finance department said.

There is uncertainty among Assembly officials regarding the customary speech from governor C.V. Ananda Bose at the start of the session.

Traditionally, the governor addresses the Assembly before the budget is presented. Last year, unusually, the session began without the gubernatorial speech.

On what the state budget would entail, sources in the finance department said there was a possibility of increased funding for various welfare and dole schemes offered by the state government, particularly those benefiting women and youth.

In 2024, the state government raised financial assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, from ₹1,000 to ₹1,200 a month for women from SC/ST communities and from ₹500 to ₹1,000 for women from other categories. Beneficiaries aged 60 and above will receive the same financial aid under old-age pension.

“A further increase in assistance is likely this year,” a minister said.

The BJP has been demanding an increase in financial assistance for Lakshmir Bhandar and has promised to raise it substantially if it comes to power in Bengal.

Political watchers believe that by increasing the sum, chief minister Mamata Banerjee will renew the confidence of women voters in her and nullify the issue for the BJP.

Sources hinted that the state government, like last year, might announce an increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees.

Asked about the state budget, parliamentary affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said: “Mamata Banerjee always thinks about people and so there is no doubt that it will also be a pro-people budget.