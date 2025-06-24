MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengal braces for widespread rain; IMD issues heavy rain alert in several districts

Cooch Behar tops rainfall chart with 227 mm in 24 hours; Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar next in line for very heavy rain

PTI Published 24.06.25, 08:34 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast widespread rain in many parts of West Bengal this week with heavy downpour likely to occur in some districts of the state.

The IMD said that heavy rain is likely at isolated places in south Bengal from June 25 to 27, while some north Bengal districts would receive heavy downpour on June 25, 28 and 29.

The south Bengal districts of Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Bardhaman are likely to receive heavy rain, it said.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalapiguri and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy downpour on June 25, 28 and 29, the IMD said.

It said that Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar are likely to get very heavy rain till Wednesday morning.

Cooch Behar received the highest amount of rainfall in West Bengal at 227 mm in a 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday, it said.

Bagdogra received 87 mm of rainfall, while Kalimpong got 40 mm precipitation during the period, the IMD data said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

