Beldanga fury over fresh migrant 'assault'; police lathicharge mobs on NH12, railway tracks

Mob violence over the alleged assault of a migrant worker in Bihar erupted at Beldanga in Murshidabad on Saturday, forcing police to resort to lathicharge and burst tear gas shells to clear a blockade on National Highway 12 and cane protesters on railway tracks.

A similar protest had erupted on Friday as well, but the one on Saturday was more violent, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trouble in Beldanga began on Friday after news spread about the death of a migrant worker in Jharkhand. Crowds blocked roads at the Maheshtala intersection under Beldanga police station limits for nearly six hours, demanding action and clarity on the incident, but dispersed after talks with the administration.

On Saturday, fresh rumours surrounding another migrant labourer from Beldanga beaten up and injured in Bihar renewed protests, which quickly turned violent.

The police said the agitation escalated around 10am when a large and frenzied crowd blocked NH12 at the Barua intersection, a key arterial road connecting Murshidabad with neighbouring districts.

Almost simultaneously, another group obstructed railway movement near Beldanga station at the Panchraha intersection by dumping parts of electric poles on tracks.

The mob broke the level-crossing gate and vandalised several roadside shops and a passenger bus at Barua, leading to panic and complete disruption of traffic. NH12 remained blocked for nearly two hours.

A heavy police force, led by the district superintendent of police, rushed to Barua and attempted to persuade protesters to disperse peacefully. However, according to the police, the crowd refused to engage in dialogue and resorted to vandalism. With the situation spiralling out of control, police were compelled to use batons and tear gas shells to disperse the mob at Barua. On the tracks, cops caned the protesters. Both blockades were cleared and at least 30 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence.

District superintendent of police Kumar Sunny Raj said the agitation on Saturday was markedly different from the previous day.

“On Friday, the road blockade was peaceful and the issue was resolved through talks. Today (Saturday), without any valid reason, the national highway and railway were blocked due to the instigation of some people. Despite repeated attempts, they did not agree to discussions and instead indulged in vandalism. The police were left with no option but to use lathicharge and tear gas to control the situation,” he said.

Repeated railway blockades have severely impacted train services under the Sealdah division of Eastern Railway.

Following the vandalism at Beldanga railway level-crossing, train movement on the Lalgola line has been suspended beyond Krishnanagar. Trains from Sealdah are currently operating only up to Krishnanagar, causing major inconvenience to passengers from Murshidabad district and parts of Nadia district, who rely heavily on the route for daily travel.

Suvendu letter

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote to governor C.V. Ananda Bose, expressing serious concern over the deteriorating law and order in Beldanga. Adhikari demanded the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, equivalent to the earlier Section 144 of the IPC, as well as deployment of central forces, alleging that the state police administration was failing to maintain control.

Senior police officers said that the situation in Beldanga remained under close watch, with additional forces deployed to prevent further flare-ups.