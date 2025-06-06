Assembly to take up motion on Operation Sindoor and condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Speaker Biman Banerjee is likely to introduce a resolution in the Bengal Assembly during the monsoon session that will begin on Monday to laud India’s armed forces for Operation Sindoor last month and condemn the Pahalgam terror attack.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to participate in the two-hour discussion when the resolution is brought to the House on Tuesday.

“She will participate in the discussion unless she decides to go to Delhi at the very last minute. The Delhi trip — given the uncertainty of a one-on-one with Narendra Modi — seems unlikely to take place next week,” said a senior on the Treasury benches.

“The resolution was her idea, and she has a lot to say on the matter,” he added, not long after a business advisory committee meeting of the House on Thursday. “But if she does end up going, then there is no question of her participation in the discussion.”

Trinamool Congress sources said the chief minister wholeheartedly agreed with internal feedback on the need to take control of the post-Operation Sindoor narrative. The BJP has been trying to appropriate the credit for the Operation Sindoor — as made evident by the approach of both Prime Minister Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in their no-punches-pulled political addresses in Bengal last week.

A senior in the TMC said there had been a sense of uncertainty regarding the political fallout of the goings-on of the past few weeks, although Mamata did show them the path for returning fire whenever the BJP tried to come at them with “vicious” attempts to politicise the Operation Sindoor.

“She has constantly been getting internal feedback, and meticulously weighing all pros and cons to decide on every onward step and its timing, given the heavily emotive nature of the issue and the total absence of hesitation by the BJP to milk this,” he said.

Sources in the BJP have said that their preliminary estimates suggest the bump of four-five per cent in vote share that they need next year to overthrow Mamata — which seemed difficult even in March — could have been achieved by now.

“She knows it too, there is nothing she can do to take this away from us. That is why she’s been unable to sleep at night for weeks,” said a state BJP functionary.