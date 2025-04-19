Arson attack on TMC office in Bhangar sparks allegations between TMC and ISF

A local office of the TMC was set on fire in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

The incident happened in Chak Maricha village at Bhangar on Friday night.

TMC's Canning Purba MLA Shaukat Mollah, who oversees the party's organisation in the area, alleged that the Nawsad Siddique-led ISF was behind the incident as it wants to create an atmosphere of fear.

Siddique, the MLA of Bhangar, denied the involvement of his party and claimed that the incident was a result of TMC's infighting.

Police said an investigation was underway to identify those behind the arson.

The TMC has called a protest rally in the area on April 20.

