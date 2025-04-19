MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 19 April 2025

Arson attack on TMC office in Bhangar sparks allegations between TMC and ISF

Siddique, the MLA of Bhangar, denied the involvement of his party and claimed that the incident was a result of TMC's infighting

PTI Published 19.04.25, 09:41 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

A local office of the TMC was set on fire in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

The incident happened in Chak Maricha village at Bhangar on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMC's Canning Purba MLA Shaukat Mollah, who oversees the party's organisation in the area, alleged that the Nawsad Siddique-led ISF was behind the incident as it wants to create an atmosphere of fear.

Siddique, the MLA of Bhangar, denied the involvement of his party and claimed that the incident was a result of TMC's infighting.

Police said an investigation was underway to identify those behind the arson.

The TMC has called a protest rally in the area on April 20.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

If Supreme Court makes the laws, shut down Parliament: BJP MP after court flags Waqf Act

After Jagdeep Dhankar's diatribe on judicial overreach, lawmaker from Jharkhand shoots from the lip at apex court
JP Nadda
Quote left Quote right

Giving ads worth crores to National Herald, which isn’t sold in HP, is a waste of public money

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT