Arrest after seizure of animal parts

The seizure was made by a team of the Sukna forest range in the Darjeeling wildlife division. The arrested man, Sajon Sarkar aka Babu, was remanded in judicial custody for one day by a court here on Friday

Our Correspondent Published 15.03.25, 06:32 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The forest department seized pangolin scales and a deer antler from a house here on Thursday night and arrested one person.

The seizure was made by a team of the Sukna forest range in the Darjeeling wildlife division. The arrested man, Sajon Sarkar aka Babu, was remanded in judicial custody for one day by a court here on Friday.

Sources said the foresters led by Deepak Rasaily, the range officer, raided the house of Sarkar at Samarnagar under the jurisdiction of Pradhannagar police station in Siliguri. “During the raid, 3.7kg of pangolin scales and a deer antler weighing around 400 grams and measuring 45cm were seized,” said a source.

“He was planning to smuggle the animal parts into Nepal. Charges under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, have been brought against him,” the source added.

A forester said Sarkar would be produced in the court again on Saturday.

“We will seek his custody for questioning as we need to know from where he had obtained these items and where he intended to sell them. His cellphone has been seized and we are checking it,” said the forester.

