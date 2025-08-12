Army, navy, air force hold joint two day helocasting drill at strategic Farakka barrage

The defence forces of India recently conducted a two-day joint training exercise at the Farakka Barrage in Murshidabad district to check out the coordinated efforts of the Indian army, the navy and the air force.

The exercise, planned by the Trishakti Corps of the army headquartered at Sukna on the outskirts of Siliguri, was carried out in the Ganga river on August 7 and 8.

Located on the Ganga, the barrage is strategically important in eastern and northeastern India and connects north Bengal, parts of Bihar and the entire Northeast with south Bengal.

From the barrage, the river flows downstream and enters Bangladesh after covering around 40km.

“Special forces from the army and navy used the helocasting technique and low-level water insertion from an Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter. The insertion took place in the waters of the Ganga at the Farrakka Barrage,” said a source.

During helocasting, troops exit a low-flying helicopter over water and swim or use boats to reach their target, allowing for stealthy and rapid insertion.

The exercise was aimed to practise waterborne training and insertion of the special forces through water bodies to secure strategic assets. It also sought to enhance tri-services synergy and strengthen integration between the three defence services.

“The jointmanship, precision and teamwork displayed during the exercise demonstrated the high level of operational readiness among the three services. This exercise was a testament to the synergy, speed and precision of the armed forces and reaffirms that we are fully prepared for all eventualities against all adversaries, in every domain — land, sea and air,” said a senior military official.

Over the past year, the defence forces have carried out many exercises, including joint exercises of the three services, in various locations of north Bengal and Sikkim.

The exercises, defence sources said, were carried out to check out the preparedness in handling war-like situations especially in the “Chicken’s Neck” area.

Also known as the Siliguri Corridor, it is a strategic area for India as it is the slimmest part of the sub-continent, with Nepal and Bangladesh in the north and south and the China border located around 200km away.

“Recent overtures of China in the Northeast, the change in the political scenario of Bangladesh and changes in bilateral ties with Pakistan have put the defence forces on alert in this region. These exercises show that the defence forces are set to handle any situation,” said an ex-army officer.