Anit Thapa-led Gorkhaland Territorial Administration gives nod to 12 bridges 

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatrantrik Morcha-led Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on Wednesday announced the approval of 12 bridges at a time when connectivity is turning out to be the Opposition's trump card in Darjeeling.

The GTA approved the construction of bridges with a span ranging from 25 to 75 metres in Darjeeling-Pulbazar, Jorebunglow-Sukhipokhri and Kurseong blocks in Darjeeling district and Gorubathan block in Kalimpong district.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under our leadership in the GTA, we are committed to strengthening infrastructure in rural areas, recognising it as a key driver of growth and economic development,” a social media post shared by Anit Thapa, the chief executive of the GTA who helms the BGPM, stated.

The development also comes a day after Ajoy Edwards, an elected GTA Sabha member and convener of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) had alleged that the leaders of Thapa’s BBGPM had threatened the owners of earthmovers against providing their machines to Edwards.

As a hill politician, Edwards has been gaining popularity following his personal initiative to construct roads and bridges across the hills for which he had taken on hire four earthmovers. Allegedly, the owners of these earthmovers were threatened with arson.

Some villagers alleged both the administration and the BGPM leaders were trying to stop these projects.

The administration maintains that such infrastructure jobs cannot be undertaken by private individuals with prior administrative clearance.

Edwards has data suggesting that he has helped build 273 roads and started work on five bridges by spending around ₹8 crore until now, with people enthusiastically volunteering their labour.

While Edwards has been constructing mostly kutcha road for the past four years, his decision to help build a 130-feet Balabas bridge by pumping in around ₹35 lakh in 2024 created some momentum in his favour in the Darjeeling hills.

“As of today, Thapa’s strongest political rival in Darjeeling is definitely Edwards,” said an observer.

However, an elected BGPM member of the GTA said there was nothing political about the hill body’s approval of these infrastructure projects.

“The GTA is just doing its job. There's nothing political about it,” said the leader.