Amid TMC protest, Nisith Pramanik reaches BJP worker’s home in Cooch Behar

BJP leader Nisith Pramanik faced protests from Trinamool Congress supporters near Dinhata in Cooch Behar district on Saturday afternoon while he was on his way to meet BJP workers whose houses had been vandalised by alleged Trinamool activists.

At Bhetaguri Chowpathi, a prominent crossing in Bhetaguri, Trinamool workers waved black flags and surrounded Pramanik’s convoy. The absence of police personnel at the scene has raised questions about his security arrangements.

Pramanik, however, was undeterred by the protest and reached the house of Sumita Barman, a BJP worker who was allegedly attacked. On Friday afternoon, she said, Trinamool workers had vandalised her home.

The former MP spoke to her, handed over a cheque for ₹2 lakh to her as financial assistance, and also checked the damage.

Nisith Pramanik at Bhetaguri on Saturday

He also contacted Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, from there. Sumita spoke to Adhikari over the phone, and the latter assured full support from the BJP and promised to arrange a sewing machine for her.

“West Bengal is moving forward on the path of ‘SIR’ (special intensive revision of the electoral roll). No matter how hard the Trinamool tries to stop us, we will put in all efforts to ensure that the SIR is conducted in Bengal. We will also request the deployment of paramilitary forces in Bengal,” Pramanik said, while talking to

newspersons.

Sources said that the political conflict began on Thursday night. Some BJP workers, who were in a Durga Puja pandal at the vegetable market in Bhetaguri, found two Trinamool workers, Tapan Barman and Naresh Barman, and assaulted them.

Both got injured and were hospitalised. On Friday afternoon, Trinamool workers allegedly attacked in retaliation and vandalised the house of four BJP workers, including Sumita Barman.

“Trinamool goons openly attacked four BJP homes in broad daylight on Friday, including that of an elected panchayat member. The role of the police is also under question,” said Biraj Bose, a district vice-president of Cooch Behar.

Sunil Ray Sarkar, a local Trinamool leader, however, denied the charge.

“It was our workers who were assaulted by BJP supporters on Thursday night. They ended up with head injuries, and we have filed a complaint with the police. I have no information that any house has been ransacked,” said Sarkar.

Police officers, when contacted, said the investigation is in progress. No arrests have been made so far, said sources.