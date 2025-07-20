Alipurduar woman goes missing day after wedding, police launch search

A newlywed woman in Alipurduar went missing on Friday afternoon, on the second day of her marriage, as she went out of her home to get her make-up done at a salon.

Her family members have filed a complaint with the police. The police have started searching for her.

Sources said Bablu Mandal, who is a government employee and lives in the Majidkhana area under Alipurduar-II block, married Rinku Biswas of Jashordanga area in the same block on Thursday night. Jashordanga is around 14 kilometres from the

district headquarters.

Yesterday, as arrangements were made for some other rituals of the marriage, Rinku, who is 27 years old, said that she intends to visit a nearby beauty salon to get her make-up done.

Accompanied by her brother, she left for the salon, which is less than a kilometre away from her home, at around 1 pm. Soon, after the brother returned and said that Rinku had told him that she would walk back home alone.

As she didn’t return by 2.30 pm, her family members rushed to the salon and learned that she had been there but had already left. Since then, she could not

be traced.

Later in the day, Rinku’s family filed a missing diary at the Samuktala police station. “We are trying to trace her,” said a police officer.