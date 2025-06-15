Alipurduar police judged best by state in crime control and community efforts

The Alipurduar district police have been awarded the title of Best Police District in Bengal for 2023-2024 in recognition of law and order and impactful social outreach programmes.

The award will be presented in July at a ceremony in Bhawani Bhavan, Calcutta.

The state government conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the police in all districts over the two years, examining parameters such as crime prevention, investigation efficiency, community policing and youth engagement, said sources.

“We feel honoured, but the recognition has bestowed more responsibility on us now,” said Alipurduar superintendent of police Y. Raghuvamshi. “The recognition is a result of teamwork. Every police personnel, from senior officers to constables, contributed to this success. I’ve always encouraged my team to perform their duties with dedication, and they delivered. We are also grateful for the support we received from local communities.”

Officers said the district’s success was not just based on crime control.

The Alipurduar police have earned widespread appreciation for several social welfare initiatives aimed at strengthening ties with the public and guiding youth towards constructive activities.

Among these efforts were anti-drug marathons held in all police station areas, drawing participation from remote villages and neighbouring districts. The police believe such events help raise awareness of the dangers of addiction, especially among vulnerable youth.

In addition, the district police launched free coaching centres in far-flung areas, particularly in tea gardens. The centres help young aspirants prepare for competitive exams for recruitment to forces like the police and the BSF.