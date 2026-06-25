Ailing Udayan in judicial custody, 'fraud' probe widens over housing fund irregularities

Former state minister and Trinamool Congress leader Udayan Guha was produced in court in Dinhata of Cooch Behar on Wednesday after the completion of his six-day police custody in connection with alleged financial irregularities linked to the housing scheme and the Shishumangal Samiti case.

The court has now sent him to five days of judicial custody. He will be produced in court again on June 29.

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According to government counsel Sanjay Barman, the probe relates to allegations of illegal collection of funds through an organisation named Shishumangal Samiti formed on the pretext of developing infrastructure in the Dinhata subdivisional hospital.

“After the 2021 Assembly elections, amounts ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 were collected from teachers, businessmen, and common people. In several instances, the receipts issued were for amounts lower than the money actually collected,” said Barman.

Police officers investigating the case have also found that a substantial portion of the collected funds remains unaccounted for.

“While the prosecution sought 14 days of further police custody, the court considered Guha’s medical condition, particularly heart-related ailments. Medical reports recommending close observation were also placed before the court. Taking his health into account, the court ordered judicial custody instead of extending police remand,” said a source.

Guha has also been “shown arrested” in connection with the new allegations related to the Shishumangal Samiti case.

“Additional charges connected to the organisation were added during the hearing of the earlier case, leading to a broader investigation into the alleged financial misconduct,” the source added.

Guha was allegedly involved in taking nearly ₹4.5 crore as kickbacks under the “housing for all” project. During that investigation, fresh allegations of financial irregularities involving the Shishumangal Samiti surfaced.

During Guha’s appearance at the court, tension briefly escalated outside the court premises as some people shouted “chor chor (thief, thief)” at him.

However, he was taken out of the court safely and sent to the local subdivisional correctional home.