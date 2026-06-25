Army readies Bailey footbridge at Dudhia: IMD forecasts heavy rain in north Bengal and Sikkim

The Indian Army on Wednesday restored basic connectivity across the Balason river at Dudhia on the outskirts of Siliguri by installing a Bailey footbridge, bringing a major relief to residents of the Mirik subdivision and adjoining areas.

The 33-metre-long temporary bridge became operational in the morning, enabling pedestrians to cross the river safely after days of disruption caused by heavy rainfall and rising water levels.

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Sources in the state public works department (PWD) said the bridge had already started easing movement for commuters travelling to Mirik, Sukhiapokhri and Soureni from Siliguri.

“The Bailey footbridge constructed by the army is now fully operational for pedestrian movement,” a PWD official said.

The residents of Mirik subdivision, as well as daily commuters, welcomed the restoration of connectivity, which had been severely affected after the Balason river washed away the temporary causeway on June 19.

The causeway was constructed after the old concrete bridge at Dudhia suffered extensive damage during a devastating flash flood in October last year.

“We are relieved that people from across the Mirik subdivision can once again communicate through this route and can reach Siliguri. It has also spared us from taking the long detour through Sukhiapokhri, Ghoom and Kurseong to reach Siliguri,” said Niru Subba, a member of the Soureni panchayat in Mirik block.

Throughout Wednesday, passengers from Mirik and nearby areas were seen arriving at Dudhia, crossing the river on foot through the newly-installed bridge, and boarding vehicles on the other side for onward journeys to Siliguri and vice versa.

Praveen Tamang, a member of the Dudhia Drivers Welfare Association, said the arrangement had brought temporary relief to both residents and transport operators.

“Transhipment has started on both banks of the Balason in Dudhia. People are crossing the bridge on foot and taking vehicles to reach Mirik or Siliguri from both sides,” he said.

“The officials of the Darjeeling district administration and MP Raju Bista have assured us that another Bailey bridge, which is capable of supporting vehicular movement, will be installed within a fortnight,” Tamang added.

Incessant rainfall continued to affect different districts of north Bengal and the neighbouring state of Sikkim.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts till June 30 as the monsoon has set in.

Similar weather warnings have also been issued for most parts of Sikkim. According to IMD data, Gyalshing in west Sikkim recorded nearly 95mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours, while Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri received 113mm and 76mm of showers, respectively.

The rain also triggered a massive landslide in the Omchung area of west Sikkim early Wednesday morning, snapping the road connectivity between Gyalshing and Legship.

Senior officials and local representatives have visited the spot. Work has started to clear the debris and to restore the connectivity, said sources.