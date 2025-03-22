Adventure sports training for hill youths by GTA, aim to create job opportunities

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has sent 10 youths from the region to Uttarakhand for specialised training in adventure sports. The aim is to boost adventure tourism and create jobs for hill youths.

GTA officials said the batch of 10 has gone for an advanced course. Six of them will be trained to work as team leaders on trekking expeditions and the other four will be trained in kayaking, a common water sport.

Dawa Sherpa, the field director of GTA’s tourism department, said adventure tourism has witnessed a steady rise in hills in recent years, drawing both domestic and international tourists. The training, he said, started on March 13 and will continue until March 29.

“We want to create a pool of trained professionals in the hills for adventure tourism. Once these 10 youths return from Uttarakhand, they will conduct training sessions to teach the skills to others. We believe this will be a self-sustaining cycle of learning and employment that will benefit youths of this region,” said Dawa.

A source in the GTA said the training, spanning 16 days, will cover practical and theoretical aspects of trekking leadership and water sports management.

“The participants will learn navigation, first aid, crisis management, and sustainability practices. The skills they acquire will help them secure employment in the tourism sector and position them to mentor others,” said a source.

The candidates for training were chosen from among 50 local youths who had undergone basic training under a joint initiative of the GTA, the Union tourism ministry and the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI).

“We wanted to ensure that those who showed dedication and potential got the opportunity to further refine their skills,” said an official.

In the hills, tourism has been one of the most viable sources of income for many families for years.

“The GTA is now focusing on skill development to boost tourism and also ensuring that the local population is directly benefitted. There are plans to establish a paragliding institute in the GTA area,” said Dawa.

Basic and advanced courses on paragliding would be available at the proposed institute.

“Any boy or girl who has completed his/her twelfth standard can join the paragliding training course which would span eight to 10 days,” he added.