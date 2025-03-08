Adult male Indian bison's carcass recovered from Sonakhali forest of Jalpaiguri

The carcass of an adult male gaur (Indian bison) was recovered from the Sonakhali forest in the Dhupguri subdivision of Jalpaiguri district on Friday.

Sources said forest guards were patrolling the forest when they encountered the carcass. They informed the Moraghat forest range and a team rushed to the spot.

“We have recovered the gaur’s carcass. Our guards have spotted it. We have informed our senior officers about it. A post-mortem would be conducted to ascertain the cause of its death,” said Chandan Bhattacharya, an official of the Jalpaiguri

forest division.

People from neighbouring areas assembled at the spot after the news spread.

“For the past couple of days, a stench was emanating from the forest area. Today, we learned that the carcass of a gaur was lying there,” said Kushal Chandra Roy, who stays near the forest.