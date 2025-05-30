Admit card relief for thirty-seven engineering students

Thirty-seven engineering students of the Ghani Khan Choudhury Institute of Engineering & Technology (GKCIET) breathed a sigh of relief on on Wednesday night after the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) released their admit cards so that they could appear in the ongoing semester exam.

Now, these 37 students would be able to write the remaining papers of their respective semesters. Tuesday’s exam, which they missed for not having admit cards, would be held later for them, GKCIET sources said.

Kshirod Kumar Dash, the dean (academics), said the admit cards of those 37 students were issued by the MAKAUT authority late on Wednesday.

“Now, there is no hurdle for them. They can sit for the remaining papers. The examination that they missed would be held later for them,” Dash said.

The second, fourth, sixth and eighth semester examinations of the BTech courses for the students of different institutes and colleges affiliated to MAKAUT started on May 27. These would continue till June 16.

Around 350 students of five streams (food and technology, civil, mechanical, electrical, and computer science) of the GKCIET were supposed to appear for the examinations.

“But 37 students of the GKCIET got into trouble as they did not receive their admit cards. Those students had less than the stipulated (75 per cent) attendance in the classes. When the issue was resolved, the portal for uploading the forms for the examinees by the GKCIET authorities was over, and there were some technical glitches too. As a result, these students did not receive their admit cards even as the exams started (on Tuesday),” said a teacher of the institution.

On Monday, aggrieved students launched a sit-in demonstration in front of the office of the district magistrate and a hunger strike later.

They also served a memorandum to the DM, requesting his intervention.

Many set to answer their eighth semester exams said they had got placements and would lose their jobs too if they could not answer their exams.

After getting their admit cards, examinees professed relief.

“We are relieved. But at the same time, we want that there should be uniformity in counting the attendance of students of all streams and colleges,” a student said.